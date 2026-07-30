Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,338 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.02% of Pathward Financial worth $97,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,057 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 21.03%.Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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