Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Position Trimmed by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 853 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASH

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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