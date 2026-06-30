Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 11,173 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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