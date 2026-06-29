Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,876 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 128,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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