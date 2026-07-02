Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,012 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $564.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here