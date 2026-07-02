Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 79.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating on Broadcom and kept a $485 price target, citing strong AI ASIC demand and growth tied to customers like OpenAI and Anthropic. UBS Reaffirms Buy Rating on Broadcom (AVGO) Amid AI ASIC Demand and OpenAI, Anthropic Growth

UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating on Broadcom and kept a $485 price target, citing strong AI ASIC demand and growth tied to customers like OpenAI and Anthropic. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that Broadcom still has meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst updates Broadcom (AVGO) stock price target

Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that Broadcom still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom’s growing role in custom AI silicon and its partnership with OpenAI on the “Jalapeño” AI accelerator, which supports the bullish narrative around its AI revenue opportunity. What Broadcom (AVGO)'s Jalapeño AI Accelerator Partnership With OpenAI Means For Shareholders

Several articles highlighted Broadcom’s growing role in custom AI silicon and its partnership with OpenAI on the “Jalapeño” AI accelerator, which supports the bullish narrative around its AI revenue opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Broadcom and kept a Buy rating, adding to the list of supportive but not market-moving analyst updates.

Erste Group Bank slightly raised FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Broadcom and kept a Buy rating, adding to the list of supportive but not market-moving analyst updates. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Broadcom as a strong growth stock and a key AI beneficiary, but these are mostly reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than new catalysts.

Market commentary continues to frame Broadcom as a strong growth stock and a key AI beneficiary, but these are mostly reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares at an average price of $373.86, extending recent insider-selling headlines that can weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing for Justine Page sale

Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares at an average price of $373.86, extending recent insider-selling headlines that can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader articles about Broadcom’s recent slump and questions about valuation suggest investors are becoming more cautious after the stock’s strong run, even with bullish analysts arguing the weakness is a buying opportunity.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $369.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.73 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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