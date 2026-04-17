Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 162,598 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 162,598 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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