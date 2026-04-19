Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,569 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PAYC opened at $126.74 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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