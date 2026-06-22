PeakShares LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,972 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $117.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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