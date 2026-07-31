PeakShares LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PeakShares LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PeakShares LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth reaccelerated sharply: Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Amazon's AWS posts fastest growth since 2021

Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a broad earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and retail added momentum: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy is increasingly focused on monetization: Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Amazon is proving you don't need the best model

Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings.

Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings. Negative Sentiment: Spending and guidance remain investor concerns: Amazon’s planned roughly $200 billion of 2026 capital expenditures is pressuring free cash flow, while its third-quarter revenue outlook of $197 billion to $202 billion is below the approximately $204.6 billion analyst consensus. Reports of costly AI deployment errors add to execution risk. Amazon Contends With Unplanned Overspending on AI

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here