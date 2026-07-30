Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 736,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.90% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,964,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 695,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 711,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,466 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Key Pebblebrook Hotel Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) reached $0.68 per diluted share , exceeding the $0.62 consensus estimate and rising from $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of $407.1 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $400.1 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) reached , exceeding the $0.62 consensus estimate and rising from $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of $407.1 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $400.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends improved: same-property RevPAR increased 6.5% , same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Net income also increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Net Income Rises to $24.9 Million

Operating trends improved: same-property RevPAR increased , same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Net income also increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: PEB raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including EPS guidance of $1.69-$1.76 versus the $1.60 analyst consensus. The company also authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, which could support per-share value. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches New Preferred Buyback Program

PEB raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including EPS guidance of versus the $1.60 analyst consensus. The company also authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, which could support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 brackets the $0.49 consensus estimate, suggesting expectations are largely unchanged in the near term.

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 brackets the $0.49 consensus estimate, suggesting expectations are largely unchanged in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Total revenue declined slightly year over year to $407.1 million, while the company continues to report negative GAAP net margin and return on equity. The full-year net income outlook remains a range spanning a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income, underscoring continued earnings volatility. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

See Also

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