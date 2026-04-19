Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Buys Shares of 8,131 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,131 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.4% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $216.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $166.60 and a one year high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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