Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377,710 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 442,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.58% of Pembina Pipeline worth $151,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,250 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 147,404 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 3.0%

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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