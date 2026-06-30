Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,240 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 30,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 12.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $366.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $5,016,958 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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