PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,134 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 290,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $119,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Article Title

UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Article Title

PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure.

News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact.

PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term.

Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo’s North America top-line trends were still under pressure and that the stock may be losing momentum with retail investors could weigh on sentiment into earnings. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.96 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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