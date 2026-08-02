Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 985 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corcept reported second-quarter earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $256.15 million versus expectations of $221.15 million. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Corcept Therapeutics Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corcept reported second-quarter earnings of $0.36 per share, well above the $0.02 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $256.15 million versus expectations of $221.15 million. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated or reiterated an “Overweight” rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment surrounding Corcept’s growth outlook. Corcept Therapeutics Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated or reiterated an “Overweight” rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment surrounding Corcept’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $0.34 and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.15 from $0.80. The firm maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target, implying continued confidence in near-term earnings momentum.

HC Wainwright sharply raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.78 from $0.34 and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.15 from $0.80. The firm maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target, implying continued confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: HC Wainwright’s revised estimates imply strong 2026 earnings growth, but the firm reduced several 2027 quarterly forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS to $3.95 from $5.38. This suggests expectations for longer-term growth have moderated.

Analyst coverage remains mixed: HC Wainwright’s revised estimates imply strong 2026 earnings growth, but the firm reduced several 2027 quarterly forecasts and lowered FY2027 EPS to $3.95 from $5.38. This suggests expectations for longer-term growth have moderated. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may be concerned that the stock’s rapid rise has already priced in much of LIFYORLI’s potential. A recent analysis described the drug as likely to become a blockbuster but warned that Corcept’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Corcept Therapeutics: LIFYORLI Is Likely a Blockbuster, But the Valuation Already Knows It

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,801.43. This trade represents a 89.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $1,690,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,205.91. This trade represents a 43.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $22,088,050 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $114.49 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $256.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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