Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perdoceo Education

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,306. This represents a 28.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,146,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,152,860. The trade was a 26.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,428 shares of company stock worth $2,482,197. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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