Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,572 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GeneDx worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GeneDx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,594 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares in the company, valued at $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,686.44. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares valued at $1,295,646. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple law firms are reminding investors of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek lead plaintiff status in the ongoing securities class action, which could support recovery efforts for affected shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms are reminding investors of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek lead plaintiff status in the ongoing securities class action, which could support recovery efforts for affected shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are marketing representation for investors in the same class-action case, reinforcing that litigation risk remains a key overhang. Article Title

Several firms, including Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, are marketing representation for investors in the same class-action case, reinforcing that litigation risk remains a key overhang. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded GeneDx from hold to strong sell , adding a fresh bearish signal for the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded GeneDx from to , adding a fresh bearish signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The class action centers on alleged misstatements about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and cites a major stock collapse after weak Q1 2026 results and a $31.2 million impairment charge, highlighting operational and disclosure concerns. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGS. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.43.

Read Our Latest Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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