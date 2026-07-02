Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,826 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of ADMA Biologics worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $11,334,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,695,923 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,842,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 2,412,542 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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ADMA Biologics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company’s own financial backdrop is not weak: ADMA previously reported EPS in line with expectations and posted strong profitability metrics, which could help support investor confidence if legal issues are resolved.

The company’s own financial backdrop is not weak: ADMA previously reported EPS in line with expectations and posted strong profitability metrics, which could help support investor confidence if legal issues are resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadlines and encouraged affected investors to join or lead the class action, keeping the lawsuit in the spotlight but adding no new business fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadlines and encouraged affected investors to join or lead the class action, keeping the lawsuit in the spotlight but adding no new business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lowey Dannenberg and other firms said they are investigating ADMA for possible federal securities law violations, extending the legal uncertainty around the stock. Article Title

Lowey Dannenberg and other firms said they are investigating ADMA for possible federal securities law violations, extending the legal uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: A new securities-fraud class action alleges ADMA made misleading statements about revenues and internal controls during the August 2024 to March 2026 period, raising the risk of damages, legal costs, and further headline risk. Article Title

A new securities-fraud class action alleges ADMA made misleading statements about revenues and internal controls during the August 2024 to March 2026 period, raising the risk of damages, legal costs, and further headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Earlier allegations that ADMA concealed channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor continue to drive the stock’s legal overhang and may keep shares volatile. Article Title

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.72. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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