Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MTN opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Vail Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $174.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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