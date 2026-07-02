Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of StandardAero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 30,940 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,618,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Zacks Research cut StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $63,092.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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