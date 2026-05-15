Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 55,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,442 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 55,322 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $267.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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