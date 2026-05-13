Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,460 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,760 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 4.5% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,328. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $615,907.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,519.72. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,524 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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