Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BlackSky Technology worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.44.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.45). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 89.07%.The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKSY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.75.

View Our Latest Report on BlackSky Technology

Key Stories Impacting BlackSky Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackSky Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackSky won a seven-figure subscription contract with a new government customer for advanced Gen-2 mission applications, adding to its backlog and signaling continued demand for its geospatial intelligence services. BlackSky Wins Seven-Figure Subscription Contract with New Government Customer for New and Advanced Gen-2 Mission Applications

BlackSky won a seven-figure subscription contract with a new government customer for advanced Gen-2 mission applications, adding to its backlog and signaling continued demand for its geospatial intelligence services. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for BlackSky, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting improved confidence in future profitability.

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for BlackSky, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting improved confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: One commentary article said BlackSky’s raised 2026 guidance suggests growing demand for Gen-3 services, which supports the bullish valuation narrative. A Look At BlackSky Technology’s Valuation As Raised 2026 Guidance Signals Growing Demand For Gen 3 Services

One commentary article said BlackSky’s raised 2026 guidance suggests growing demand for Gen-3 services, which supports the bullish valuation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on BlackSky’s strong share-price run over the past year and questioned whether it is too late to buy after the rally, reinforcing that the stock is already trading with elevated investor expectations. Is It Too Late To Consider BlackSky Technology (BKSY) After Its Recent 1 Year Surge?

Several articles focused on BlackSky’s strong share-price run over the past year and questioned whether it is too late to buy after the rally, reinforcing that the stock is already trading with elevated investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to a larger loss, underscoring that BlackSky is still expected to burn cash in the near term.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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