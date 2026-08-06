Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111,061 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 655,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,826 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,419 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Holly May sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,327,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,782.18. This trade represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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