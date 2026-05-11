Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management's holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,353,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:MA opened at $495.39 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $506.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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