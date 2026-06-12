Peterson Wealth Services Buys 30,093 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 930.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability.

Realty Income increased its monthly dividend to $0.271 per share, extending its reputation as a reliable income payer and signaling confidence in cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. O Raises the Payout: Can the Monthly Dividend Still Win Investors?

The company’s raised 2026 AFFO guidance and reported 98.9% occupancy suggest strong portfolio performance and continued support for dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Is Realty Income’s Higher Dividend And AFFO Outlook Altering The Investment Case For O?

Analysts and recent commentary are framing the higher dividend as a sign that the investment case for Realty Income may be improving, especially for yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts.

Several articles highlighted Realty Income as a candidate for investors seeking large monthly income streams, but these pieces were mostly promotional and did not add new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Realty Income Vs. EastGroup: A Case Study In Overcoming Cost Of Capital

One analysis compared Realty Income with EastGroup Properties on cost of capital and execution, which is more of a valuation/strategy discussion than an immediate stock-moving event. Negative Sentiment: Higher interest rates remain a headwind for REIT valuations and may limit upside even as the dividend outlook improves.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of O opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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