Peterson Wealth Services Sells 4,038 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.51. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.06 and a 12-month high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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