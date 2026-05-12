PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,849 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 73,285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of PFG Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $120.28 and a one year high of $222.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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