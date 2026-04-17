PFG Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 457.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $116.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.36 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 204.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here