PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $755,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,123,285.35. The trade was a 40.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $23,879,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $138.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.06.

View Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here