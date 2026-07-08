PFG Investments LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026.

Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Rises as Goldman Lifts Price Target by Over 83%; Expects a ‘Very Strong Quarter’

Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore (SNDK)

Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Sandisk Stock Is Up Nearly 635% in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?

Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. SanDisk stock drops as Samsung-led chip selloff hits memory sector

The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn that SanDisk’s huge recent gains may be vulnerable to a deeper correction if investors continue rotating out of high-flying memory names after the recent run-up.

Sandisk Stock Down 7.3%

SNDK opened at $1,617.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,679.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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