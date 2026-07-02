Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 601,908 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pfizer worth $166,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer remains a possible beneficiary of growing investor interest in GLP-1 and obesity-treatment themes, with several recent pieces highlighting its weight-loss pipeline as a potentially underrated growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer remains a possible beneficiary of growing investor interest in GLP-1 and obesity-treatment themes, with several recent pieces highlighting its weight-loss pipeline as a potentially underrated growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Commentary suggesting Pfizer may be undervalued has kept the stock on some investors’ watchlists, especially given its low valuation relative to its pipeline and dividend yield. Article Title

Commentary suggesting Pfizer may be undervalued has kept the stock on some investors’ watchlists, especially given its low valuation relative to its pipeline and dividend yield. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.95 from $2.96, a small change that adds to the cautious tone but is unlikely to materially alter the investment thesis on its own.

Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.95 from $2.96, a small change that adds to the cautious tone but is unlikely to materially alter the investment thesis on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer’s real-world COVID-19 vaccine study is nearing a data reveal, which could matter for sentiment, but the market impact is still uncertain until results are disclosed. Article Title

Pfizer’s real-world COVID-19 vaccine study is nearing a data reveal, which could matter for sentiment, but the market impact is still uncertain until results are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to emphasize Pfizer’s fading pandemic-era revenue stream, with Comirnaty and Paxlovid declines weighing on the company’s growth profile and investor sentiment. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to emphasize Pfizer’s fading pandemic-era revenue stream, with Comirnaty and Paxlovid declines weighing on the company’s growth profile and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also noted the shares have been declining while the broader market improved, reinforcing the view that investors remain cautious on Pfizer near term. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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