Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,230,669 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,847,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.11% of Philip Morris International worth $2,848,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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