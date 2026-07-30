Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 329.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $199.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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