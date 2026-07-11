Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,383,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $283.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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