Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,396 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $640,206,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727,888 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $352,007,000 after buying an additional 2,243,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 424.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,512,000 after buying an additional 1,532,389 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $107,967,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 996,955 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 877,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 50.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $16,553,920. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,629 shares of company stock worth $8,071,540. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Phillips 66

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About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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