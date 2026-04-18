Phraction Management LLC Buys 7,793 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 5.5% of Phraction Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.78 and a 200-day moving average of $288.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here