Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,807 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.35.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood launched the public mainnet of Robinhood Chain , a Layer 2 blockchain designed for real-world assets, with integrations from Arbitrum, Alchemy, BitGo, and Chainlink. That move strengthens Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization strategy and could open new revenue streams. Article Title

Robinhood launched the public mainnet of , a Layer 2 blockchain designed for real-world assets, with integrations from Arbitrum, Alchemy, BitGo, and Chainlink. That move strengthens Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization strategy and could open new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled new AI-powered crypto trading tools for U.S. users, expanded perpetual futures offerings in Europe, and signaled plans to enter or expand in Canada, Singapore, and the U.K. , boosting hopes for faster international growth. Article Title

The company unveiled new for U.S. users, expanded offerings in Europe, and signaled plans to enter or expand in , boosting hopes for faster international growth. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s broader crypto push, including plans to launch crypto trading in the U.K. and expand its European futures product set, is helping investors view HOOD as a more diversified financial platform rather than just a brokerage. Article Title

Robinhood’s broader crypto push, including plans to launch crypto trading in the U.K. and expand its European futures product set, is helping investors view HOOD as a more diversified financial platform rather than just a brokerage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage continues to highlight Robinhood as a strong Q2 finance stock, which supports sentiment but is less directly tied to the stock’s move than the new product announcements. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage continues to highlight Robinhood as a strong Q2 finance stock, which supports sentiment but is less directly tied to the stock’s move than the new product announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Robinhood to $113 and kept a buy rating, adding another supportive signal for investors. Article Title

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Robinhood to and kept a rating, adding another supportive signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage still points to concerns about Robinhood’s core earnings quality and valuation, reminding investors that the stock’s rally may depend on execution across its newer growth bets. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 8.3%

HOOD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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