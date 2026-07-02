Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,345 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 461,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. The Fly report on Piper Sandler upgrade

Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. TipRanks article

Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Motley Fool comparison

Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Fortune article on AI shopping

PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Quiver Quantitative report

Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. The Globe and Mail report

Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. Negative Sentiment: Another recent market note said PayPal fell as the broader market gained, underscoring that investors are still skeptical about the turnaround story. Yahoo Finance market recap

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $44.07 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here