Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,961 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,848 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.44% of IDACORP worth $98,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IDACORP by 630.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 160.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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IDACORP Stock Down 0.1%

IDA opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDA

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report).

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