Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 2.9%

ABNB opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,113,204. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,251,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,339,621 shares of company stock worth $322,629,605. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment.

Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience.

Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities maintained a Hold rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Article: Airbnb Maintained at Hold as Hotel Expansion Seen as Modest Near-Term Driver; $150 Price Target Reaffirmed

Bank of America Securities maintained a rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Article: Airbnb Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure.

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure. Negative Sentiment: Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling.

Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb must still face a Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during the 2025 wildfires, creating legal and reputational risk that could weigh on the stock. Article: Airbnb must face Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during 2025 wildfires

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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