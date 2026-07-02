Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $26.94 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $336.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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