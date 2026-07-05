Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $3.23 Million Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,389 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 25,732 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bruker by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Barclays increased their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.64 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -256.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here