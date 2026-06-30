Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $61.10 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,240 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 61,485 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $61,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $414.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.88 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,309,588.72. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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