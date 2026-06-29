Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $617.70 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043,790 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 359,642 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.11% of Visa worth $617,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

V opened at $336.96 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $323.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The firm has a market cap of $604.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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