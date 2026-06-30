Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,150 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $77,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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