Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,464 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 18,089 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,313 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital increased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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