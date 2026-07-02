Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 59,915 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,338 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 59,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $216.23 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.58.

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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