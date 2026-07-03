Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,205 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 76,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here